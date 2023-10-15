Advertise with Us
Buhl girl soccer punch ticket to State Tournament; Kimberly boys fall just short

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two area teams had a chance to punch their tickets to the State Soccer Tournaments via the 3A play-in games on Saturday. However, only one of these schools got the job done.

The Buhl girls soccer team advanced to the 3A State Tournament with a 2-0 win over American Falls in Burley with both Indians goals coming in the first half. One off the foot of Lauren Hirsch the other from Aaliyah Webb.

Additionally this was only the second time American Falls has been shutout this season. Buhl advances to state for the second consecutive year and await their state tournament matchup.

The Kimberly boys took on Fruitland, who despite their losing record, were also looking to punch their ticket to State. One first half goal for the Grizzlies put the Bulldogs in an early hole that remained until half.

In the second Fruitland added their second goal before Kimberly answered right back before they conceded two more goals and only mustered one in a 4-2 loss to Fruitland that ended their season.

The Bulldogs finish with a 11-7-2 record and will say goodbye to five seniors.

