Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

College of Southern Idaho showcases traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum

These kinds of traveling exhibits allow the community a chance to experience something that they may not be able to travel to.
CSI
CSI(KMVT-NEWS)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:41 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho Herrett Center’s new exhibit opened Saturday and it’s sure to “spark” the Magic Valley.

Spark! Innovation in small America is a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian that will be on display in six cities. It’s an interactive look at rural communities told by the people who live in them highlighting innovation in small towns like Twin Falls.

It’s comprised of four categories: social, artistic, technological and cultural. And allows Magic Valley residents to reflect on its history both present and future according to the center.

Joey Heck Museum Director says, “This particular exhibit, Spark, is all about innovation in small towns so the Magic Valley really is a hotbed of innovation. The Magic Valley gets its name from the innovative irrigation projects that irrigated all the tracks of land north and south of the canyon here so that tie in great with this exhibition.”

These kinds of traveling exhibits allow the community a chance to experience something that they may not be able to travel to.

For students, it gives them an opportunity to see and learn in their own backyard.

Justin Vipperman History Instructor at CSI says, “This is great for our students to interact with because how often are people going to be able to get a chance to actually go to a Smithsonian exhibit and so here it is we brought it to them, or IHC (Idaho Humanities Council) brought it to them , and our students get to interact in a way that they might not be able to in any other way.”

It’s something that everyone can see themselves in and for one lifelong Twin Falls resident he found himself as a thirteen-year-old boy on display.

Spark! will be at the Herrett Center from October 14th through November 25th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

FILE - This June 8, 2017, photo shows the Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho. A...
Federal appeals court to consider case on protecting ER doctors from prosecution under Idaho’s abortion ban law
Idaho's longest serving death row inmate has been served his death warrant by the IDOC.
Attorneys for Thomas Creech file for clemency asking to commute his sentence
Bathroom sign
Federal judge upholds Idaho’s school bathroom law, transgender students must use restroom that aligns with biological sex
Image of Annular Solar Eclipse visible in southern Idaho, captured by Jenny Kerr
Ring of Fire visible for parts of Southern Idaho