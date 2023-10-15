College of Southern Idaho showcases traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho Herrett Center’s new exhibit opened Saturday and it’s sure to “spark” the Magic Valley.

Spark! Innovation in small America is a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian that will be on display in six cities. It’s an interactive look at rural communities told by the people who live in them highlighting innovation in small towns like Twin Falls.

It’s comprised of four categories: social, artistic, technological and cultural. And allows Magic Valley residents to reflect on its history both present and future according to the center.

Joey Heck Museum Director says, “This particular exhibit, Spark, is all about innovation in small towns so the Magic Valley really is a hotbed of innovation. The Magic Valley gets its name from the innovative irrigation projects that irrigated all the tracks of land north and south of the canyon here so that tie in great with this exhibition.”

These kinds of traveling exhibits allow the community a chance to experience something that they may not be able to travel to.

For students, it gives them an opportunity to see and learn in their own backyard.

Justin Vipperman History Instructor at CSI says, “This is great for our students to interact with because how often are people going to be able to get a chance to actually go to a Smithsonian exhibit and so here it is we brought it to them, or IHC (Idaho Humanities Council) brought it to them , and our students get to interact in a way that they might not be able to in any other way.”

It’s something that everyone can see themselves in and for one lifelong Twin Falls resident he found himself as a thirteen-year-old boy on display.

Spark! will be at the Herrett Center from October 14th through November 25th.

