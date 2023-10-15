Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Federal appeals court to consider case on protecting ER doctors from prosecution under Idaho’s abortion ban law

Originally reported by Idaho Capitol Sun
Federal appeals court to consider ER doctor protections on abortions in Idaho
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:33 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal court has agreed to consider an appeals case that will dictate whether or not emergency room doctors in Idaho will be protected from prosecution under the state’s abortion laws.

As reported earlier this week by the Idaho Capitol Sun the order came less than two weeks after a three-judge panel of the court granted an appeal from the Idaho Legislature to reverse a decision that prevented ER doctors from criminal penalties for providing an abortion as stabilizing care.

That decision was made by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in August 2022, after the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho, arguing that its near-total ban on abortions violated the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

Idaho's longest serving death row inmate has been served his death warrant by the IDOC.
Attorneys for Thomas Creech file for clemency asking to commute his sentence
Bathroom sign
Federal judge upholds Idaho’s school bathroom law, transgender students must use restroom that aligns with biological sex
Image of Annular Solar Eclipse visible in southern Idaho, captured by Jenny Kerr
Ring of Fire visible for parts of Southern Idaho
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.
Southern Idaho Weekend Forecast 10-14