Federal appeals court to consider case on protecting ER doctors from prosecution under Idaho’s abortion ban law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal court has agreed to consider an appeals case that will dictate whether or not emergency room doctors in Idaho will be protected from prosecution under the state’s abortion laws.

As reported earlier this week by the Idaho Capitol Sun the order came less than two weeks after a three-judge panel of the court granted an appeal from the Idaho Legislature to reverse a decision that prevented ER doctors from criminal penalties for providing an abortion as stabilizing care.

That decision was made by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in August 2022, after the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Idaho, arguing that its near-total ban on abortions violated the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

