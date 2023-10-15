Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Federal judge upholds Idaho’s school bathroom law, transgender students must use restroom that aligns with biological sex

Originally reported by Ryan Suppe with the Idaho Stateman
Bathroom sign
Bathroom sign(MGN)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal judge is upholding Idaho’s school bathroom law. The law had gone into effect on July 1st but was blocked in August when U.S. District Judge David Nye issued a temporary restraining order pending further court action.

Senate Bill 1100 requires public schools to maintain separate restrooms, showers, and changing areas for biological boys and biological girls. The law also gives students the right to sue their school if they encounter a student using a bathroom that doesn’t conform to their biological sex.

The plaintiffs in this case, Lambda Legal, a national LBGTQ+ civil rights group, on behalf of an Idaho transgender student filed the suit on the grounds that SB1100 unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender students who identified with another gender. Lambda Legal was informed by Nye that they failed to meet a burden showing their constitutional challenge, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Nye wrote in his opinion “”Although it likely comes as little solace to Idaho’s transgender students who, as a result of the court’s decision today, may have to change their routines, or who, regrettably, may face other societal hardships, the court must stay within its lane, Its duty is to interpret the law; it is not a policy-making body.”

In turn, Judge Nye denied their motion and the block will expire in three weeks; however, the judge didn’t dismiss the state’s request to dismiss the case either, which means this case will continue forward.

Idaho Superintendent for Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, along with members of the Idaho State Board of Education, and members of the Boise School District’s board of trustees are defendants in the ongoing case according to the Idaho Statesman.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

Idaho's longest serving death row inmate has been served his death warrant by the IDOC.
Attorneys for Thomas Creech file for clemency asking to commute his sentence
Image of Annular Solar Eclipse visible in southern Idaho, captured by Jenny Kerr
Ring of Fire visible for parts of Southern Idaho
Judge Borresen honored after passing away in March
Sam Beus gets sworn-in by Jerome County
Samuel Beus is the newly sworn-in Jerome County Prosecutor.
Jerome County swears in new prosecutor