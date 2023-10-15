Federal judge upholds Idaho’s school bathroom law, transgender students must use restroom that aligns with biological sex

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal judge is upholding Idaho’s school bathroom law. The law had gone into effect on July 1st but was blocked in August when U.S. District Judge David Nye issued a temporary restraining order pending further court action.

Senate Bill 1100 requires public schools to maintain separate restrooms, showers, and changing areas for biological boys and biological girls. The law also gives students the right to sue their school if they encounter a student using a bathroom that doesn’t conform to their biological sex.

The plaintiffs in this case, Lambda Legal, a national LBGTQ+ civil rights group, on behalf of an Idaho transgender student filed the suit on the grounds that SB1100 unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender students who identified with another gender. Lambda Legal was informed by Nye that they failed to meet a burden showing their constitutional challenge, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Nye wrote in his opinion “”Although it likely comes as little solace to Idaho’s transgender students who, as a result of the court’s decision today, may have to change their routines, or who, regrettably, may face other societal hardships, the court must stay within its lane, Its duty is to interpret the law; it is not a policy-making body.”

In turn, Judge Nye denied their motion and the block will expire in three weeks; however, the judge didn’t dismiss the state’s request to dismiss the case either, which means this case will continue forward.

Idaho Superintendent for Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, along with members of the Idaho State Board of Education, and members of the Boise School District’s board of trustees are defendants in the ongoing case according to the Idaho Statesman.

