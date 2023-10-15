Advertise with Us
First ever Muddy Boots 5K took place at the College of Southern Idaho

True to the name, it took runners through parts of the Breckenridge Farm over unpaved muddy roads and a few others that felt true to the nature of the event.
Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:42 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Runners lined up this morning on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho for a unique kind of run.

The first ever Muddy Boots 5K run benefits students from the CSI Agriculture, Veterinary Technology and Nutrition clubs.

True to the name, it took runners through parts of the Breckenridge Farm over unpaved muddy roads and a few others that felt true to the nature of the event.

Jacob Krick CSI Agriculture student says, “Lots of fun. Lots of fun obstacles. There’s a straw bale pyramid, you get to go through a soil pit. Just lots of fun running with other people.”

That fun helped to raise money to pay for the students to participate in the Boot Check program at the Jae Foundation in Twin falls. Something that will give these students skills to carry into their professional fields after graduation.

Jaysa Fillmore with CSI Agriculture says, “In agriculture there’s kind of a stigma that people in agriculture are tough that they can handle their own problems they don’t need help which is entirely not true. Agricultural careers are some of the highest risk for mental health disorders and we want to show our students when their young that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay and they should be encouraged to check on their friends especially others in agriculture.”

They hope to raise enough funds from the run to send all three disciplines to the program.

And- if you’re interested in some farm fresh potatoes twenty-pound sacks are available for purchase from the Department of Agriculture at the College.

