Ring of Fire visible for parts of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mid-morning on Saturday, the Moon passed between Earth and the Sun, giving people across the United States the opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse.

Also known as a ring of fire eclipse, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away than it is during a total solar eclipse, the Moon appears smaller and doesn’t block out the entire Sun when it passes in front of our star. Instead, the Moon leaves a bright ring of Sun visible at the eclipse’s peak, creating the ring of fire effect.

Those of us here in southern Idaho were able to experience about seventy-five percent of the eclipses totality, however cloudy skied did hamper some residents from viewing the annular eclipse.

The next annular eclipse will be sometime in April 2046.

