CSI Cheerleader one of a select few to receive money from Cookie Scholarship Fund

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you see Jessica Masters walking around the College of Southern Idaho, or cheering at one of their many different sporting events, you might not expect her to be one of a select few people to have received money from the Cookie Scholarship Fund, but what is that?

“In Girl Scouts, if you choose to, once you hit the age of 12 or something like that, you can choose to start having your cookies, it’s like 50 or 75 cents per box that you sell, will get added into a scholarship fund for you that you can use for whatever college you choose once that time comes, so I chose to do that, so that 50 to 75 cents a box added up to 777 dollars,” said Jessica Masters, a freshman at CSI.

She says not many people know about the Cookie Scholarship Fund, and many don’t continue on with Girl Scouts past middle school age, but she really loved participating.

“Girl Scouts is looked at something for kids, like young girls and stuff like that a lot of people don’t realize it goes all the way through high school, but I chose to because I really liked the message they send and the opportunities they bring,” said Masters.

Opportunities like attending the College of Southern Idaho, and part of the reason Masters chose to attend CSI was because of their cheerleading team, and her coach says the work ethic she learned through Girl Scouts continues on and off the matt.

“I was immediately blown away by not only her natural talent on the matt, but just how hard of a worker she is, and it makes sense that a lot of those skills came from a program such as Girl Scouts, because I can see that every single time she steps into the gym,” said Reylene Abbott, the coach of the CSI Cheerleading team.

Jess says she is excited to be at the College of Southern Idaho and a part of the cheerleading team, and hopes people will realize that their box of Girl Scout cookies does more than just taste good.

“The Cookie Scholarship Fund is not well known for some reason, but it really helps girls get opportunities that they wouldn’t necessarily have without Girl Scouts,” said Masters.

