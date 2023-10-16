Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

CSI Volleyball finishes six game road trip with two wins

Golden Eagles defeated the College of Southern Nevada and Snow College to end road trip 5-1.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The tenth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles volleyball team played its final two road games of the regular season this past weekend and closed out the trip very strong.

On Thursday CSI traveled to the College of Southern Nevada to take on the Coyotes and it was all Golden Eagles in this one as they took the match in three straight sets 25-15, 25-9, 25-11.

Alizaysha Sopi lead with 10 kills and Janke Pretorius assisted 22 times and with one game left on the trip CSI headed over to Utah for a matchup with Snow College.

This game was not much different than the one CSI played a few days prior as the Golden Eagles closed out their second sweep of the weekend and fifth of six overall on the road trip taking a close first set 25-22 before turning it on and winning the next sets 25-14 and 25-9 to end the road slate.

CSI will take on third-ranked Salt Lake Community College in a home conference matchup on Wednesday that will in all likelihood be for the Scenic West Athletic Conference title.

