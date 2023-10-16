TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.

Starr is 6′ 1″ tall, weighs 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

