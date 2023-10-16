Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Endangered person advisory issued for missing 6-year-old in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York,...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York, a missing six-year-old girl from Pulaski County.(Missouri State Highway Patrol/KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 6-year-old in Missouri, according to state troopers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Blake Ryan York was taken from an address in Dixon, Missouri, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

York is a white female, 3 feet tall, weighs about 50 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

York was reportedly wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots with cartoon characters, and earrings when she was taken.

Troopers say the potential suspects are Cory Ryan York, 33, and Tonya Reynolds, 48.

Cory is described as a white male, standing at 5′7″, weighing about 160 lbs., and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Reynolds is a white female, standing at height 5′7″, weighing about 140 lbs., and has black hair with blue eyes.

Authorities say all three may be in a black sedan last seen heading eastbound towards Vichy or Rolla.

Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-6196 extension 2.

Copyright 2023 KYTV/KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers tosses passes, walks without crutches before Jets’ game vs. Eagles
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Biden considering trip to Israel in the coming days, but travel isn’t final, according to AP source
The home where a boy was killed and a woman critically injured after they were stabbed by a man...
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office