Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Fit and Well Idaho: Breast Cancer Care Coordinator

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Getting diagnosed with breast cancer can be scary, but at St. Luke’s they have a coordinator who is there to help.

That is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Once a person gets diagnosed with breast cancer, they may be contacted by the breast cancer care coordinator to discuss the possible next steps, from surgery, to radiation, or chemotherapy.

The coordinator is able to help build their knowledge around the treatment options.

“What I do is I’m really active in the beginning, when we are trying to get them involved with what needs to occur within the timeline, but I do monitor them throughout their entire care, I have a tickler file where I look too see if they are going through chemotherapy or radiation, or if there is complications along the way that I feel someone needs to address,” said Peg McKain.

She is also able to ease people’s fears or concerns about their treatment as well.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

Jerome Rotary Club will hold a “reverse raffle” this Saturday
Jerome Rotary Club will hold a “reverse raffle” this Saturday
FILE - This June 8, 2017, photo shows the Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho. A...
Federal appeals court to consider case on protecting ER doctors from prosecution under Idaho’s abortion ban law
Magic Mountain Ski Resort is holding its 17th year of the Haunted Swamp
The Haunted Swamp is back in Southern Idaho for its 17th year
It's PA Week
Wellness Wednesday: Physician Assistant week