Fit and Well Idaho: Breast Cancer Care Coordinator

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Getting diagnosed with breast cancer can be scary, but at St. Luke’s they have a coordinator who is there to help.

That is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Once a person gets diagnosed with breast cancer, they may be contacted by the breast cancer care coordinator to discuss the possible next steps, from surgery, to radiation, or chemotherapy.

The coordinator is able to help build their knowledge around the treatment options.

“What I do is I’m really active in the beginning, when we are trying to get them involved with what needs to occur within the timeline, but I do monitor them throughout their entire care, I have a tickler file where I look too see if they are going through chemotherapy or radiation, or if there is complications along the way that I feel someone needs to address,” said Peg McKain.

She is also able to ease people’s fears or concerns about their treatment as well.

