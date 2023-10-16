Advertise with Us
Gas prices remain high before the holiday season

Gas prices remain high
Gas prices remain high
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall now in full swing many were hoping to see gas prices come down, but that hasn’t been the case.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde told KMVT that demand for gas is going down and with the cooler weather people aren’t using as much gas as they were the high price of crude oil is keeping prices up at the pump.

The current price of regular gas in Idaho is $3.99 which is fifteen cents cheaper than a month ago.

Nationally the cost is $3.60 for a gallon of regular gas.

Conde said while prices haven’t dropped very fast there is hope.

“What does work to our favor is that switch to the winter blend fuel, which is cheaper to make and also that demand pulling down,” said Conde. “So, if gasoline and crude oil become less wanted, especially for the next month or two before the holiday season really kicks in. Then perhaps you might see some prices dropping, but for now it’s been a slow go.”

He said they are hopeful over the next few weeks people will see some easing of the prices at the pump.

