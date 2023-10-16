Jerome Farmers Market closes out year in magical style

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The final day of the Jerome Farmers Market was Saturday and the organizers put a bit of a magical spin on things.

The farmers market held a Harry Potter themed day known as the Hogwarts Harvest Festival Extraordinaire, named after the wizarding school from the books and movies.

Guests had options to either grab a butter beer, pick out their own wand at the shop or find your way to platform nine and three quarters for the Hogwarts Express, which on this day was a carriage ride pulled by horses.

The very large crowd was also very festive as multiple people and kids wore Harry Potter or magical themed outfits.

Three kids spoke about their time at the festival.

“I like how we’ve gotten all this candy and going on rides...Probably just having fun and running around...I liked it because we got to ride on horses,” said Clara and Mary Harrop and Hattie Bartholomew.

If you missed the Harry Potter market you are unfortunately out of luck until we are at least through winter because Saturday was the final day of the market for the season.

