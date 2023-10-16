Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Jerome Farmers Market closes out year in magical style

The market held a Harry Potter themed day for its final day of the season.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The final day of the Jerome Farmers Market was Saturday and the organizers put a bit of a magical spin on things.

The farmers market held a Harry Potter themed day known as the Hogwarts Harvest Festival Extraordinaire, named after the wizarding school from the books and movies.

Guests had options to either grab a butter beer, pick out their own wand at the shop or find your way to platform nine and three quarters for the Hogwarts Express, which on this day was a carriage ride pulled by horses.

The very large crowd was also very festive as multiple people and kids wore Harry Potter or magical themed outfits.

Three kids spoke about their time at the festival.

“I like how we’ve gotten all this candy and going on rides...Probably just having fun and running around...I liked it because we got to ride on horses,” said Clara and Mary Harrop and Hattie Bartholomew.

If you missed the Harry Potter market you are unfortunately out of luck until we are at least through winter because Saturday was the final day of the market for the season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, “Three’s Company” actress dies at 76
Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.
First ever Muddy Boots 5K took place at the College of Southern Idaho
CSI
College of Southern Idaho showcases traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum
FILE - This June 8, 2017, photo shows the Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho. A...
Federal appeals court to consider case on protecting ER doctors from prosecution under Idaho’s abortion ban law