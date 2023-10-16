Jerome Rotary Club will hold a “reverse raffle” this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, October 21 the Jerome Rotary Club will be holding a “reverse raffle” event to help raise money for children in need of Christmas gifts.

To help promote the event we were joined by Jerome Rotary Club member Mike Pohanka and Vice-President Andrea Wiesenmeyer. The event will be held at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, doors open at 5:00 P.M. and the meal will be served at 6:00 P.M. There is a cost of entry of $125 per person or $900 for a table of 8.

For more information on the event click the play button above.

