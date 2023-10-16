Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games

Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online...
Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.(Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAR, Del. (Gray News) – A man in Delaware was arrested and charged in connection with kidnapping an 11-year-old child he met playing an online video game, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A news release issued by prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes states members of the Wayne Police Department investigated reports of a missing 11-year-old child on Sept. 10, 2023.

Officers found her in Bear, Delaware.

Based on their investigation, authorities determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.

They say he took her from Wayne, New Jersey to Bear, Delaware – about 140 miles away from her home - without her parents knowing.

He was arrested in Bear, Delaware, and extradited to New Jersey where he’s awaiting trial.

Authorities could not provide any further information regarding the 11-year-old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide
Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct....
Belgian authorities raise terror alert after 2 Swedes are fatally shot in Brussels
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Man arrested in airport parking garage shooting that killed 1 Philadelphia officer, wounded 2nd