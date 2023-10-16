Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Nine District IV soccer teams qualify for Idaho State Tournaments

SVCS and Canyon Ridge sending both boys and girls teams.
Nine District IV teams punched their tickets to the Idaho State Soccer Tournament.
Nine District IV teams punched their tickets to the Idaho State Soccer Tournament.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After Saturday’s action the Idaho State Soccer Tournament fields are set for both boys and girls and the Magic and Wood River Valleys are sending nine teams to the dance.

The nine teams that qualified for state from District IV are as follows:

In 3A, both the girls and boy’s teams at Sun Valley Community School qualified, the Kimberly girls team won the district and has only lost once all year and will be a top two seed.

The Buhl girls won their play in game 2-0 over American Falls on Saturday to qualify and rounding out 3A the Wendell boys who are currently a top five team in the class.

In 4A both the Canyon Ridge boys and girls made it to State for the second consecutive year with the boys shaping up to be a top seed. Another team shaping up to be a top seed from the area is the Wood River Wolverines boys who have had some great battles with Canyon Ridge already this season.

And finally, the Twin Falls girls who won the district over cross-town rival Canyon Ridge and will look to get back to the state championship game for the second straight year.

The full State Tournament brackets will be released Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

CSI volleyball finished its six-game road trip with five wins and the only loss coming in five...
CSI Volleyball finishes six game road trip with two wins
The Buhl girls soccer team punched their ticket to state Saturday afternoon in Burley.
Buhl girls soccer punch ticket to State Tournament; Kimberly boys fall just short
WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
The Twin Falls Lady Bruins placed first overall with 29 points, 15 points ahead of second place...
Twin Falls Lady Bruins take first at Bugtown XC Invite