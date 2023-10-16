Nine District IV soccer teams qualify for Idaho State Tournaments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After Saturday’s action the Idaho State Soccer Tournament fields are set for both boys and girls and the Magic and Wood River Valleys are sending nine teams to the dance.

The nine teams that qualified for state from District IV are as follows:

In 3A, both the girls and boy’s teams at Sun Valley Community School qualified, the Kimberly girls team won the district and has only lost once all year and will be a top two seed.

The Buhl girls won their play in game 2-0 over American Falls on Saturday to qualify and rounding out 3A the Wendell boys who are currently a top five team in the class.

In 4A both the Canyon Ridge boys and girls made it to State for the second consecutive year with the boys shaping up to be a top seed. Another team shaping up to be a top seed from the area is the Wood River Wolverines boys who have had some great battles with Canyon Ridge already this season.

And finally, the Twin Falls girls who won the district over cross-town rival Canyon Ridge and will look to get back to the state championship game for the second straight year.

The full State Tournament brackets will be released Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.