TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Real Estate Today, Michael McQuillen and Aaron Miskin from the Jeremy Orton Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Sun Valley/Southern Idaho talk about the benefits of assuming an existing loan.

To watch the full interview, click the play button up above to lean more about the benefits of assuming an existing loan.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.