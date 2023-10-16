Advertise with Us
Suzanne Somers, “Three’s Company” actress dies at 76

FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005. Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company,” as well as her business endeavors, died early Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, her family said in a statement provided by her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay. She was 76. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)(Jim Cooper | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Actress Suzanne Somers, best known for her role on the television show “Three’s Company” and for various fitness and health business ventures, died Sunday at the age of 76, according to media reports.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th,” said Somers’s spokesperson, R. Couri Hay in a statement, according to People Magazine.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers, who launched to fame as Chrissy Snow on the popular 1970s sitcom, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, and announced in late July that it had returned.

“I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again and I continue to bat it down,” she said in an Instagram post on July 31. “This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

Beyond various appearances in television and movies, Somers was also known for writing numerous books, mainly focused on health and nutrition, as well as pitching fitness products like the “Thighmaster.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

