Twin Falls High School posts Idaho’s highest English ISAT scores

THFS was 22 percentage points above the proficiency target,
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School is among the best in the Gem State when it comes to traditional public-school ISAT English/Language Arts scores.

The ISAT is a required test for all seventh, eighth and eleventh grade students in Idaho and in the set of 2023 results that came back in early October, Twin Falls High School ranked number one in English/ Language Arts proficiency with 90.7 percent of students being proficient.

This number blows away the state’s proficiency target of 68.7 percent.

The next closest traditional public school in English/Language Arts proficiency was McCall-Donnelly High School who scored nearly five whole percentage points below Twin Falls.

“You know you talk about that saying you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink, right? So, we have this staff and they’re going to give five out of five, ten out of ten, one hundred percent every time they’re here,” TFHS Principal Nancy Jones said.

“But if your students aren’t having that relationship with you or they are not feeling like whatever you have to teach them is valuable, they’re not going to come and drink.”

Twin Falls High School is a big reason why the Twin Falls School District as a whole had 48.5 percent of its students score higher than the state’s proficiency target in both English/Language Arts and Math.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

