WEEK 8: Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s not every week that you can have a highlight reel play on offense or defense and in this week’s play of the week we’re giving some love to the special teams unit of Twin Falls who made a big impact in the Service Bowl.

This play was after a big defensive start to the game for Twin and on the ensuing Canyon Ridge punt from their own endzone, it’s the running back, Wyatt Solosabal, getting into the backfield and diving out at full extension to block the punt and keep it in the endzone.

Although Twin Falls didn’t recover this fumble it was in the Canyon Ridge endzone so the Bruins special teams unit gave them an early 2-0 lead on a safety.

And as one Twin Falls special teamer said, “A play like that takes everyone.”

This punt block may be the play of the week, but the Bruins actually blocked a second Riverhawks punt a quarter later which set up the eventual game winning touchdown as they would go up 9-0 and wouldn’t look back as Twin Falls cruised to a 43-8 Service Bowl win.

