Buhl Music Booster Club is holding its first annual Gala to raise funds to keep music in the community

The Buhl Booster Club is holding its first annual Gala to keep music education and experiences in the community
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Music Booster Club will hold its first annual Gala to keep music education and experiences in the community.

The Gala will be held Saturday, October 21 starting at 5 p.m.

the President of the Buhl Music Booster Club, Ashley Debois, and the Buhl Jr/Sr High School Band and Choir Director, Eva Hale, joined KMVT’s Rise and Shine to discuss where the proceeds go and how people can get involved.

You can visit the Buhl Music Booster Club’s Allevents website to purchase tickets.

To watch the full interview click the play button on the video above.

