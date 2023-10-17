Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Business France and BPI France come to Idaho as part of a trade mission

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, 16 French businesses and economic development representatives came all the way to Twin Falls and Boise for a trade mission.

Business France and BPI France, representing the French delegation sat down with Senator Kelly Anthon at Chobani. The senator says Idaho has a long history of working with French companies in the dairy industry and that the state is looking for an opportunity to expand. They plan to expand their relationships in other areas such as smart packaging, novel manufacturing technologies and more.

The French delegation includes innovative French ago-industrial companies that support the international development of the French economy. The delegation also plans to tour Chicago and Minnesota to meet more key players in the food industry and product sector.

“We’re very excited to hosting business France, the French government has brought a number of agro- businessmen to Southern Idaho to create good relationships and open up doors for both of our countries,” said Senator Kelly Anthon. “Southern Idaho is really one of the most diverse foods productions in our world and we are not surprised to be getting attention for our local business.”

Some of the business sectors that are being represented from France include biotech plastics, insect proteins, water efficiency & cleaning, and more. one of the development officers of BPI France sat down to tell KMVT how each French company was selected to attend.

“Well, firstly we have an internally selection, we have different KPI’s, most of them are financial KPI’s. So, one of the main KPI’s that we have identified for this mission to understand if those companies have already worked in North America, if they have already participated in business delegation and in business environments with North American players,” said Jose Cedeno, the Export Development Officer for the Americas & Caribbean for BPI France.

On October 17, 2023, Senator Anthon and the development officer will visit to Boise to meet the governor and to discuss other ways France can benefit Idaho and the state’s agriculture interest.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come
Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River
Roger Lee Denker, a longtime resident of Heyburn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his...
Denker, Roger Lee
Judge Borresen honored after passing away in March
Sam Beus gets sworn-in by Jerome County