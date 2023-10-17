Business France and BPI France come to Idaho as part of a trade mission

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, 16 French businesses and economic development representatives came all the way to Twin Falls and Boise for a trade mission.

Business France and BPI France, representing the French delegation sat down with Senator Kelly Anthon at Chobani. The senator says Idaho has a long history of working with French companies in the dairy industry and that the state is looking for an opportunity to expand. They plan to expand their relationships in other areas such as smart packaging, novel manufacturing technologies and more.

The French delegation includes innovative French ago-industrial companies that support the international development of the French economy. The delegation also plans to tour Chicago and Minnesota to meet more key players in the food industry and product sector.

“We’re very excited to hosting business France, the French government has brought a number of agro- businessmen to Southern Idaho to create good relationships and open up doors for both of our countries,” said Senator Kelly Anthon. “Southern Idaho is really one of the most diverse foods productions in our world and we are not surprised to be getting attention for our local business.”

Some of the business sectors that are being represented from France include biotech plastics, insect proteins, water efficiency & cleaning, and more. one of the development officers of BPI France sat down to tell KMVT how each French company was selected to attend.

“Well, firstly we have an internally selection, we have different KPI’s, most of them are financial KPI’s. So, one of the main KPI’s that we have identified for this mission to understand if those companies have already worked in North America, if they have already participated in business delegation and in business environments with North American players,” said Jose Cedeno, the Export Development Officer for the Americas & Caribbean for BPI France.

On October 17, 2023, Senator Anthon and the development officer will visit to Boise to meet the governor and to discuss other ways France can benefit Idaho and the state’s agriculture interest.

