Fire Prevention Month: How to prepare for winter in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Fire Department(KMVT/KSVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not only did the Twin Falls fire department celebrate the grand opening of their new station this week on Tuesday, October 17th, but they’re also celebrating Fire Prevention Awareness Month for all of October.

Fire Marshal Gabriel Hammett said that this year’s monthly campaign focuses on kitchen safety. The department has been encouraging residents to not leave food unattended while cooking, especially if they have children who like to reach for things.

But now that the weather is getting colder, Fire Marshall Hammett said we need to also consider safety protocols as we turn up the heat for the winter.

“We want to focus on how you’re going to heat your house. That could be your first place, electric, gas or heating appliance. So, we want to make sure your fireplaces are cleaned. When’s the last time you had a chimney sweep done? Your chimney can build up creosote and other products of combustion that can create fires. Your heating appliances, they’re covered in dust or might be covered in dirt from months of sitting. You want to make sure you get those cleaned off and filters replaced, said Hammett.

Hammett encourages anyone with any concerns about their heating appliance or fireplace, to call out a professional to inspect before turning on the heaters for the winter season.

