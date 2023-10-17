Idaho Watersports gearing up for annual Ski Swap, community is invited

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You might not be ready, but believe it or not ski and snowboard season is right around the corner.

To help the community get ready to hit the slopes, Idaho Watersports in Burley is hosting their annual ski swap.

The three day event begins on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at their store in Burley.

But, if you are interested in dropping off your items to get consigned you can drop those off at Idaho Watersports as soon as possible.

Another big part of the ski swap is donating part of their portions to the Pomerelle Ski Patrol.

“The ski patrol workers up at Pomerelle are all volunteer workers, so we give a lot of the proceeds that we get to the ski patrol so that they have funding for the stuff that they need throughout the wintertime,” said Nate Ashby from Idaho Watersports.

You can drop off your items to sell anytime now, but the ski swap will begin on Thursday night at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

