Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho Watersports gearing up for annual Ski Swap, community is invited

The annual ski swap is taking place at Idaho Water Sports in Burley.
The annual ski swap is taking place at Idaho Water Sports in Burley.(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You might not be ready, but believe it or not ski and snowboard season is right around the corner.

To help the community get ready to hit the slopes, Idaho Watersports in Burley is hosting their annual ski swap.

The three day event begins on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at their store in Burley.

But, if you are interested in dropping off your items to get consigned you can drop those off at Idaho Watersports as soon as possible.

Another big part of the ski swap is donating part of their portions to the Pomerelle Ski Patrol.

“The ski patrol workers up at Pomerelle are all volunteer workers, so we give a lot of the proceeds that we get to the ski patrol so that they have funding for the stuff that they need throughout the wintertime,” said Nate Ashby from Idaho Watersports.

You can drop off your items to sell anytime now, but the ski swap will begin on Thursday night at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {10/17/2023}
Twin Falls Fire Station 2 celebrates grand opening
Twin Falls Fire Station 2 celebrates grand opening
Twin Falls Fire Department
Fire Prevention Month: How to prepare for winter in Twin Falls
The Buhl Music Booster Club will hold its first annual Gala to keep music education in the...
Buhl Music Booster Club is holding its first annual Gala to raise funds to keep music in the community