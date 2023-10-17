State soccer brackets released for 3A and 4A tournaments

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2023 State soccer brackets were announced Monday morning.

Nine local teams throughout both 3A/4A boys and girls brackets will be represented this year.

All the action begins Thursday in Caldwell.

Thursday 3A Boys schedule

Thursday games played at Vallivue High School*

No. 4 Wendell vs No. 5 McCall-Donnelly- 8:30 a.m.

No. 1 Sugar Salem vs No. 8 Fruitland- 10:30 a.m.

No. 2 Sun Valley Community School vs No. 7 CDA Charter- 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bonners Ferry vs No. 6 American Falls- 2:30 p.m.

About our teams:

No. 2 Sun Valley Community School: The Sun Valley Cutthroats (16-2, 13-1) finished as district champions, after beating Wendell 3-1 in the title game last week. They failed to qualify for the state tournament last year, but, as the two seed, they have their eyes set on a championship birth. First up, CDA Charter on Thursday.

No. 4 Wendell: The Wendell Trojans finished an impressive 15-2 (13-1 conference play) to close the regular season. After splitting the regular season series with Sun Valley one game each, the Trojans would fall 3-1 in the district championship game to the Cutthroats. Both teams qualified for state, and Wendell could see their conference rivals in the state championship once again if both teams could win two straight. The Trojans were state runners-up last year against Sugar Salem. They could seek revenge in the second round of the state tournament. First up, McCall-Donnelly on Thursday.

Thursday 3A Girls schedule

Thursday games played at Vallivue High School*

No. 4 CDA Charter vs No. 5 Sun Valley Community School- 9:00 a.m.

No. 1 Sugar Salem vs No. 8 Buhl- 11:00 a.m.

No. 2 Kimberly vs No. 7 Homedale- 1:00 p.m.

No. 3 Marsh Valley vs No. 6 Fruitland- 3:00 p.m.

About our teams:

No. 2 Kimberly: The Kimberly Bulldogs cruised their way through the regular season (18-1, 14-0) on their way to a district championship win over Sun Valley 5-1. The lone loss for them this season? That came at the hands of the No. 1 ranked squad, Sugar Salem. Kimberly could meet them once again in the championship game and try to avenge their 3-1 loss from earlier in the season. First up, Homedale on Thursday.

No. 5 Sun Valley Community School: The Cutthroats were the clear second-best team all year long in their district behind Kimberly. They finished an impressive (15-4, 12-3), with all three conference losses coming against the Bulldogs. Last year’s state champions do not want to get knocked out in the first round, so keep an eye out for the Cutthroats. First up, CDA Charter on Thursday.

No. 8 Buhl: The Buhl Indians find their way into the tournament after winning the state play-in game 2-0 vs American Falls on Saturday. The Indians finished the year 13-6-1 (9-4-1 in conference play) and now have their toughest task of the year as they take on the top team in the state. First up, Sugar-Salem on Thursday.

Thursday 4A Boys Schedule

Thursday games played at Brothers Park in Caldwell*

No. 4 Bishop Kelly vs No. 5 Century- 8:30 a.m.

No. 1 Wood River vs No. 8 Idaho Falls- 10:30 a.m.

No. 2 Canyon Ridge vs No. 7 Blackfoot- 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Caldwell vs No. 6 Sandpoint- 2:30 p.m.

About our teams:

No. 1 Wood River: The Wood River Wolverines are the top dogs coming into this year’s state tournament. They finished 15-3 (11-3) conference play on their way to the one seed. Despite having the top seed, the Wolverines lost to Canyon Ridge 1-0 in their district championship game. They look to prove they are worthy of their top seed. First up, Idaho Falls on Thursday.

No. 2 Canyon Ridge: The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks enter the tournament as the ‘other’ top seed in the state. Despite beating Wood River in the district championship, they fall one spot below them in the state rankings. We’ll see if this squad uses that as a chip on their shoulder as they hope to make a deep run. First up, Blackfoot on Thursday.

Thursday 4A Girls Schedule

Thursday games played at Brothers Park in Caldwell*

No. 4 Sandpoint vs No. 5 Skyline- 9:00 a.m.

No. 1 Pocatello vs No. 8 Canyon Ridge- 11:00 a.m.

No. 2 Bishop Kelly vs No. 7 Idaho Falls- 1:00 p.m.

No. 3 Vallivue vs No. 6 Twin Falls- 3:00 p.m.

About our teams:

No. 6 Twin Falls: The Twin Falls Bruins enter the state tournament as the sixth seed, after beating crosstown rivals Canyon Ridge in the district championship game 2-1. The Bruins made the state title game last year before falling to Bishop Kelly. They look to get back to that game, and this time, close out with a trophy. First up, Vallivue on Thursday.

No. 8 Canyon Ridge: The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks find themselves as the eighth seed in this year’s state tournament. The Riverhawks fell to Twin Falls in the district title game but booked their ticket to the tournament after a penalty kick shootout win against Mountain Hime. The Riverhawks start with top-seeded Pocatello but if there’s a team who could make a Cinderella run, it’s the Riverhawks. First up, Pocatello on Thursday.

