Twin Falls Fire Station 2 celebrates grand opening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Fire Station two is complete after years of planning, and the entire Fire Department and city is very excited.

In 2017, the city of Twin Falls knew that they needed to build some new fire stations, particularly fire station number two which was located on Falls Ave.

After trying to pass a bond in May of 2019, which failed, they went back to the drawing board and discovered that through the city impact fees and certificates of participation, they were able to build fire station two and three without having to pass a bond.

And now, fire station two is complete and will be a welcome addition to the fire department and city of Twin Falls.

“So what this does is it gives us a lot more square footage to spread out, we have, we can bring in all of our vehicles inside here, so the weather isn’t a factor anymore, we now have bathrooms and facilities where we can bring on, hopefully some female firefighters in the future is what we are shooting for,” said Mitchell Brooks, the deputy chief.

There is also designated sections for their clean and dirty equipment, to keep the firefighters safer and healthier.

This new facility will last for 30 years or more and be able to house up to seven firefighters total.

“What’s unique to this building is we have ventilation systems that monitor the air inside this bay, when they get back from fires we are able to take our turnouts get ‘em deconned, put them in a separate room that has special ventilation to keep that stuff out of the clean room, then when they go into the living quarters, it’s a clean environment, they don’t have to worry about the carcinogens that they bring back with them,” said Brooks.

The total construction time for fire station two was about 17 months.

