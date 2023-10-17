Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come

The Honor Wall was built to remember local veterans and first responders who sacrificed their lives to ensure our nation’s freedom.
Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come
Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, The City of Twin Falls unveiled the newest monument dedicated to the residents of Twin Falls, and surrounding communities, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

As part of the continued evolution of the Downtown Commons, representatives from the City of Twin Falls, Twin Falls County and multiple community organizations gathered to commemorate the Twin Falls Honor Wall.

The Honor Wall was built to remember local veterans and first responders who sacrificed their lives to ensure our nation’s freedom.

From World War I to the most recent Wars on Terror; the Honor Wall remembers well over 200 names that once called Twin Falls home.

Scott Martin is a local business owner, and is also one of the driving forces to get the wall built. He says this wall is designed to be interacted with and serves as a reminder for all generations that Twin Falls will never forget.

“If you see from back there, if you look at it, it really doesn’t look like a memorial,” said Martin. “So, as you come up closer, you’ll be able to see the time of the conflict, and as you come over you can see the names and the dates and the branch.”

The Twin Falls Honor Wall is now open to the public and is located on the main wall of the Downtown Commons stage area, next to City Hall.

If you have a family member who is not on the wall and should be. As a precaution, the city has bought extra plates so that additions can be included in case a name is missing.

For more information on the Twin Falls Honor Wall, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

Monday evening's online weather update {10/16/2023}
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River
Twin Falls High School posted the highest ISAT English/Language Arts proficiency scores in the...
Twin Falls High School posts Idaho’s highest English ISAT scores
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition