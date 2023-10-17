Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, The City of Twin Falls unveiled the newest monument dedicated to the residents of Twin Falls, and surrounding communities, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

As part of the continued evolution of the Downtown Commons, representatives from the City of Twin Falls, Twin Falls County and multiple community organizations gathered to commemorate the Twin Falls Honor Wall.

The Honor Wall was built to remember local veterans and first responders who sacrificed their lives to ensure our nation’s freedom.

From World War I to the most recent Wars on Terror; the Honor Wall remembers well over 200 names that once called Twin Falls home.

Scott Martin is a local business owner, and is also one of the driving forces to get the wall built. He says this wall is designed to be interacted with and serves as a reminder for all generations that Twin Falls will never forget.

“If you see from back there, if you look at it, it really doesn’t look like a memorial,” said Martin. “So, as you come up closer, you’ll be able to see the time of the conflict, and as you come over you can see the names and the dates and the branch.”

The Twin Falls Honor Wall is now open to the public and is located on the main wall of the Downtown Commons stage area, next to City Hall.

If you have a family member who is not on the wall and should be. As a precaution, the city has bought extra plates so that additions can be included in case a name is missing.

