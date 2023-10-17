Advertise with Us
Twin Falls/Declo/Dietrich volleyball advance to district championship game; Monday Idaho prep volleyball district scores

The No. 4 Burley Bobcats and No. 5 Minico Spartans got the day started at Twin Falls High School.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

The Bobcats came to play and walked away with a 3-0 win.

Their reward? They immediately had to play No. 1, Twin Falls.

The Bruins showed off their dominance as they came away with a 3-0 sweep and booked their spot in the championship game on Wednesday.

2A District 4 Volleyball Tournament

#2 Wendell: 3, #3 Sun Valley Community School: 0

#1 Declo: 3, #2 Wendell: 0

Declo advances to the championship game on Tuesday.

Wendell and Sun Valley will play again on Tuesday at 5:30. The winner advances to play Declo at Declo High School at 7:00.

1AD1 District 4 Volleyball Tournament

#1 Murtaugh: 3, #9 Hansen: 0

#2 Oakley: 3, #7 Raft River: 0

1AD2 District 4 Volleyball Tournament

#1 Dietrich: 3, #2 Richfield, 2

#3 Hagerman: 3, #4 Camas County: 0

Dietrich advances to the championship game on Saturday.

Hagerman will play Richfield on Thursday at 5:30 from Gooding High School. The winner advances to take on Dietrich.

