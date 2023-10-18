Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

CSI volleyball ready for huge clash with Salt Lake Community College

The No. 9 Golden Eagles await their biggest game of the season on Wednesday as they host No. 3 Salt Lake Community College.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 9 Golden Eagles await their biggest game of the season Wednesday as they host No. 3 Salt Lake Community College.

CSI and Salt Lake meet for the second time this year, as the Bruins came away with a 3-2 victory when they met at the end of September.

This time around, however, the stakes couldn’t be higher, as it’s a battle for the top spot in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

“In practice, we’re going through lineups and our goals,” freshman libero Addison Hoover said. “We’re preparing ourselves and working on doing the little things.”

The Golden Eagles have won 18 of their last 20 games, including their current four-game winning streak.

They know they’ll need to play their best brand of volleyball against Salt Lake who haven’t lost a game since nearly the end of August.

“We know that they’re good servers, so we’ve been preparing,” freshman setter Sydney Hess said. “We didn’t play our best last time, so we want to fix our mistakes.”

The game will start around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections

Latest News

Hornets win title for third straight time
Declo wins 2A Canyon District Championship; Tuesday’s Idaho prep volleyball tournament scores
The junior quarterback combined for five touchdowns Friday in the 66-6 win over Shoshone
Dietrich’s Connor Perkins named Player of the Week
The No. 4 Burley Bobcats and No. 5 Minico Spartans got the day started at Twin Falls High school.
Twin Falls/Declo/Dietrich volleyball advance to district championship game; Monday Idaho prep volleyball district scores
Nine local teams throughout both 3A/4A boys' and girls' brackets will be represented this year.
State soccer brackets released for 3A and 4A tournaments