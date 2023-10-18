CSI volleyball ready for huge clash with Salt Lake Community College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 9 Golden Eagles await their biggest game of the season Wednesday as they host No. 3 Salt Lake Community College.

CSI and Salt Lake meet for the second time this year, as the Bruins came away with a 3-2 victory when they met at the end of September.

This time around, however, the stakes couldn’t be higher, as it’s a battle for the top spot in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

“In practice, we’re going through lineups and our goals,” freshman libero Addison Hoover said. “We’re preparing ourselves and working on doing the little things.”

The Golden Eagles have won 18 of their last 20 games, including their current four-game winning streak.

They know they’ll need to play their best brand of volleyball against Salt Lake who haven’t lost a game since nearly the end of August.

“We know that they’re good servers, so we’ve been preparing,” freshman setter Sydney Hess said. “We didn’t play our best last time, so we want to fix our mistakes.”

The game will start around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho.

