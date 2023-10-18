Declo wins 2A Canyon District Championship; Tuesday’s Idaho prep volleyball tournament scores

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday night saw the district championship game for the 2A Canyon Conference.

The top-seeded Declo Hornets welcomed in Wendell, where the Trojans had just played 30 minutes prior against Sun Valley Community School to advance.

In the end, Declo showed why they were the top dogs, as they swept Wendell 3-0 to claim the title, for the third straight time.

The Hornets will begin their quest for a state title starting next Thursday.

Other volleyball scores

Minico 3, Jerome 0

Minico will play @ Burley on Wednesday at 5:00

Jerome is eliminated

3A District 4 Tournament

Kimberly 3, Filer 1 (25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17)

- Hope Ward: 17 kills, 14 digs

- Mallory Kelsey: 18 kills, 12 digs

- Macy Dille: 6 kills

- Ani Bruning: 5 kills

- Emmerson Heatwole: 25 digs

- Kadrian Klingler: 24 assists

- Tarrissa Plew: 23 assists

Kimberly will host Filer for the championship on Wednesday at 6:00.

Filer 3, Gooding 1

- Hazel Fischer: 20 kills, 11 digs

- Brook Parker: 9 kills, 4 digs

- Allie Bishop: 8 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks

- Reese Hills: 8 kills

- Faith Robinson: 48 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills

- Izzy Brown: 18 digs, 1 kill

- Vicky Kimbrough: 14 digs, 5 aces

Gooding is eliminated

1AD1 District 4 Tournament

Carey 3, Hansen 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-20)

- Meredith Hoskins 12 pts, 8 aces, 6 kills

- Mialee Hennefer 10 pts, 2 aces, 2 digs

- Maddie Bennion 8 pts, 2 aces, 6 blocks, 3 kills

- Maggie D’Orazio 8 pts, 1 ace, 4 digs, 2 kills

- Abbi Whittier 7 blocks, 4 kills

- Andie Simpson 14 digs

- Paige Black 14 assists, 75 handles, 1 ace

Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0

Lighthouse 3, Oakley 1

Valley 3, Raft River 2

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.