Dietrich’s Connor Perkins named Player of the Week

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Player of the Week is Dietrich’s Connor Perkins.

The junior quarterback combined for five touchdowns Friday in the 66-6 win over Shoshone, but he scored some touchdowns in some unconventional ways.

He rushed for 131 yards, while scoring two on the ground and threw through the air for a third, but Perkins was making a massive impact on special teams.

He returned a kickoff for 79 yards as he found the endzone and also returned a punt for 61 yards for a score.

Perkins and Dietrich sit 5-2 on the season, including one loss in conference play.

This Friday they take on Camas County, who sits atop the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference.

It will be a great game to end the regular season as Dietrich hosts Camas for a 7:00 kickoff.

KMVT will have coverage during the Friday Night Blitz at 10.

