Former Caldwell Police sergeant indicted for sexual abuse

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Caldwell Police sergeant has been indicted for sexually abusing women.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho announcing that 41-year-old Ryan Bendawald of Tennessee is being charged with civil rights violations.

According to court documents, from at least 2017 until 2021, Bendawald allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with at least seven women he encountered in Caldwell.

He also allegedly exchanged and offered to exchange favorable police treatment for sex and sexual favors.

Bendawald is charged with two felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, five felony counts of federal program bribery, and one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

If convicted on all counts, Bendawald faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The FBI Salt Lake City field office, Boise resident agency is investigating the case.

Individuals may report any relevant information to the FBI Boise Field Office at (208) 344-4875.

