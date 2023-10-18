Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Former Caldwell Police sergeant indicted for sexual abuse

Bendawald is charged with multiple felonies and misdeameanors.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:56 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Caldwell Police sergeant has been indicted for sexually abusing women.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho announcing that 41-year-old Ryan Bendawald of Tennessee is being charged with civil rights violations.

According to court documents, from at least 2017 until 2021, Bendawald allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with at least seven women he encountered in Caldwell.

He also allegedly exchanged and offered to exchange favorable police treatment for sex and sexual favors.

Bendawald is charged with two felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, five felony counts of federal program bribery, and one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

If convicted on all counts, Bendawald faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The FBI Salt Lake City field office, Boise resident agency is investigating the case.

Individuals may report any relevant information to the FBI Boise Field Office at (208) 344-4875.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections

Latest News

Bendawald is charged with multiple felonies and misdeameanors.
Former officer being investigated
Tuesday evening's online weather update {10/17/2023}
Twin Falls Fire Station 2 celebrates grand opening
Twin Falls Fire Station 2 celebrates grand opening
The annual ski swap is taking place at Idaho Water Sports in Burley.
Idaho Watersports gearing up for annual Ski Swap, community is invited