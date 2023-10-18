Idaho State Department of Agriculture to reopen a portion of the Snake River Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday the decision to reopen a portion of the Snake River to public access, starting Thursday, October 19.

The area reopening is from the high water mark from the Highway 46 Bridge upstream to the partial bridge at the bottom of Yingst Grade, also known as “the Broken Bridge.”

The area of the river from the Broken Bridge upstream to Twin Falls Dam will remain closed and is prohibited from public entry.

Reopening public access to this section of the river is in cooperation with the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s decision to reopen the area to fishing, hunting, and trapping.

“That would be that anglers would be able to, and hunters as well with the waterfowl opening up on the 19th, that would allow people to enter the water with their waders,” said the Regional Fisheries Manager of Idaho Fish and Game, Mike Peterson. “We still encourage people to clean, drain, and dry their equipment before entering a different water body, but that allows folks to get into the water.”

ISDA and Fish and Game encourage people to take any watercraft, waders, boots, or waterfowl decoys that have entered the water in this reopened stretch to the hot wash location at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

The section of the river from Highway 46 to Broken Bridge will reopen at 12:01 a.m. October 19.

For the latest on the Snake River closures and Quagga Mussel Treatment Plan visit ISDA’s Snake River Quagga Mussel website.

