Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Meet the Candidate: Cherie Vollmer

Cherie Vollmer is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3
Meet the Candidate: Cherie Vollmer
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cherie Vollmer is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3.

Cherie Vollmer was born and raised in the Magic Valley, loves the community, and felt this was her time to put her hat in the ring and join the conversation.

To watch the full interview with Vollmer click the play button on the video above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections

Latest News

Judge Borresen honored after passing away in March
Sam Beus gets sworn-in by Jerome County
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
Perri Gardner and Kristina Glascock on Rise and Shine
The deadline for registering to vote is Friday
Idaho Launch Program launches
Idaho Launch Program officially launches