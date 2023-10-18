Remains of JJ Vallow to be returned to family

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The body of murder victim, JJ Vallow, is being released to his next of kin.

According to Monday’s court order out of Fremont County, the judge ordered the remains to be turned over to his family.

Vallow was brutally murdered and his body was found in the backyard of Chad Daybell.

Happier days when Kay and Larry Woodcock enjoyed spending time with their grandson J.J. Vallow. (Woodcocks)

The last several years have been filled with pain and grief as we traveled this long arduous road. We have waited and prayed for this day for so long and are immeasurably relieved that JJ will finally be laid to rest. We have spent the past days immersed in the memories of the love and happiness that JJ shined and continues to shine on our life. As we reminisce in the joy that JJ filled our life with, our hearts ache for those that love JJ and share in the immense grief and loss of such a beautiful little man. We are grateful for the love and support of everyone that has come to love JJ, Tylee and Charles. As we continue to fight for justice, the dedication and strength given has helped to carry us through. We are anxious to find out when Tylee too can be laid to rest. Our greatest wish is for JJ and Tylee to be celebrated for the joy and love they brought to this world and for them to finally rest in peace. Only then, will our hearts begin to heal.

Chad’s trial is set to being April 1 in Ada County. He is charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of JJ, JJ’s sister Tylee Ryan and his first wife, Tammy, plus fraud charges.

JJ’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was sentenced to life in prison for her role in his murder.

Lori has since been extradited to Arizona where she faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow.

Memorial services for JJ will be announced at a later date.

