Remains of JJ Vallow to be returned to family

Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The body of murder victim, JJ Vallow, is being released to his next of kin.
According to Monday’s court order out of Fremont County, the judge ordered the remains to be turned over to his family.
Vallow was brutally murdered and his body was found in the backyard of Chad Daybell.
Chad’s trial is set to being April 1 in Ada County. He is charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of JJ, JJ’s sister Tylee Ryan and his first wife, Tammy, plus fraud charges.
JJ’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was sentenced to life in prison for her role in his murder.
Lori has since been extradited to Arizona where she faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow.
Memorial services for JJ will be announced at a later date.