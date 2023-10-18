Advertise with Us
Thomas Creech denied Stay of Execution by Idaho Supreme Court

Idaho's longest serving death row inmate has been served his death warrant by the IDOC.
Idaho's longest serving death row inmate has been served his death warrant by the IDOC.(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an update, Thomas Creech, who was served a death warrant on October 12th by the Idaho State Department of Corrections, was denied his attorney’s request for a stay of execution.

In the latest court filings, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled to moved up the date of Creech’s oral arguments to Thursday, November 2nd at 3pm. Creech, who is Idaho’s longest serving death row inmate, has been behind bars for the past 40 years, and has had his appeal of conviction denied seven times since he was sentenced in 1995.

He is scheduled for execution by lethal injection with the Idaho Department of Correction on November 8th of this year.

According to court documents through the Idaho Judicial Repository, Creech pled guilty to first degree murder after killing another inmate, David D. Jensen back in 1981 while they were both housed at Idaho’s only maximum-security prison. A jury found Creech guilty of murdering Jensen and sentenced him to death later that same year.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

