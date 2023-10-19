Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Behind the Business: CSI Ski Swap

Starting Friday October 27th and ending the 28th, the CSI Ski Swap will have everything you’ll need to start your mountain adventures.
By Joey Martin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For well over 40 years, the College of Southern Idaho’s Ski Swap has grown into one of the largest swap meets of this kind in all of southern Idaho.

“I think 43; we punted in 2022 and we were on a little COVID hiatus, like the world was. But we’re back,” said Sarah Holyoak, Director of CSI Student Recreation.

Starting Friday, October 27th and ending the 28th, the CSI Ski Swap will have everything you’ll need to start your mountain adventures.

“Snow gear: skis, snowboards, helmets, gloves, boots, hats, snowshoes…” said Holyoak.

So, if you’re looking for some new-to-you gear, you can’t beat the prices at the CSI Ski Swap.

But beyond the amazing deals; the root of this event is to support the students, and the community at the College of Southern Idaho.

“This is put on as our annual fundraising event for campus recreation. So, the money raised goes to keeping campus recreation alive and well.” said Holyoak.

Those running the event will consist of student-staff at the CSI Rec Center, as well as other students and community volunteers. Giving these future professionals of tomorrow, real world experience today.

“Our student staff here in the rec center will be helping check in, as well as working the event itself; and then helping with the accounting at the end, as the back end of this will be student focused as well.” said Holyoak.

Even more so, beyond those great deals and educational opportunities, if you’re looking for a mountain job this winter, the CSI Ski Swap has inadvertently turned into a small, and very specific career fair.

That’s because a handful of resorts, including Magic Mountain and Soldier Mountain will be actively recruiting staff.

And it’s not just the resorts, many equipment retail operations will also be in attendance.

“If you’re into skiing or snowboarding, and you’re looking for a winter job, there is no better spot to get employed.” said Holyoak.

If you’d like to drop off some of your unused equipment laying around your house. Starting the 26th of October, you can do so at the CSI Rec Center between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“It’s a dollar to enter your gear to sell, and if it sells you walk away with some cash.” added Holyoak.

The CSI Ski Swap will kick off with the early bird entry on Friday the 27th and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a $15 entry fee.

Then on Saturday the 28th, the swap will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., general admission is $10.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls Park is under construction until the end of the year
Twin Falls Fire Department
Fire Prevention Month: How to prepare for winter in Twin Falls
Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk
Business France and BPI France come to Idaho as part of a trade mission
Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come
Twin Falls Honor Wall: Keeping the memory of local heroes alive for generations to come