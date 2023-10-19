Behind the Business: CSI Ski Swap

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For well over 40 years, the College of Southern Idaho’s Ski Swap has grown into one of the largest swap meets of this kind in all of southern Idaho.

“I think 43; we punted in 2022 and we were on a little COVID hiatus, like the world was. But we’re back,” said Sarah Holyoak, Director of CSI Student Recreation.

Starting Friday, October 27th and ending the 28th, the CSI Ski Swap will have everything you’ll need to start your mountain adventures.

“Snow gear: skis, snowboards, helmets, gloves, boots, hats, snowshoes…” said Holyoak.

So, if you’re looking for some new-to-you gear, you can’t beat the prices at the CSI Ski Swap.

But beyond the amazing deals; the root of this event is to support the students, and the community at the College of Southern Idaho.

“This is put on as our annual fundraising event for campus recreation. So, the money raised goes to keeping campus recreation alive and well.” said Holyoak.

Those running the event will consist of student-staff at the CSI Rec Center, as well as other students and community volunteers. Giving these future professionals of tomorrow, real world experience today.

“Our student staff here in the rec center will be helping check in, as well as working the event itself; and then helping with the accounting at the end, as the back end of this will be student focused as well.” said Holyoak.

Even more so, beyond those great deals and educational opportunities, if you’re looking for a mountain job this winter, the CSI Ski Swap has inadvertently turned into a small, and very specific career fair.

That’s because a handful of resorts, including Magic Mountain and Soldier Mountain will be actively recruiting staff.

And it’s not just the resorts, many equipment retail operations will also be in attendance.

“If you’re into skiing or snowboarding, and you’re looking for a winter job, there is no better spot to get employed.” said Holyoak.

If you’d like to drop off some of your unused equipment laying around your house. Starting the 26th of October, you can do so at the CSI Rec Center between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“It’s a dollar to enter your gear to sell, and if it sells you walk away with some cash.” added Holyoak.

The CSI Ski Swap will kick off with the early bird entry on Friday the 27th and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a $15 entry fee.

Then on Saturday the 28th, the swap will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., general admission is $10.

