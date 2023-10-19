Chobani gives back to the local community by packing lunches for people in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is celebrating Let’s Eat Week by giving back to the community.

Chobani is taking a break from making yogurts, to make lunches, 4,000 lunches to be exact.

“It started with the idea of this being this week being World Hunger Day on Monday so we wanted to, the idea was that no kid should go hungry, and everybody should hear the words let’s eat,” said Kelly Herrgesell, the community impact manager at Chobani in Twin Falls.

Over the course of two days, Chobani employees and members of the community packed sandwiches, vegetables, and fruit.

“This is the first time we’ve done something on this scale, so we do a ton of volunteer activations, a ton of donations to the food pantries and the school pantries in Twin Falls and Jerome counties, but we’ve never done something this large, or done on this site,” said Herrgesell.

Thursday’s packaging was made more special because a few local community members came to participate as well, Alex Caval from Twin Falls City Council, representatives from Senator Risch and Mike Simpson’s office, and Mayor Ruth Pierce and retired legislature Sally Toone.

“Chobani is a great community partner, I personally was here and helped with bringing Chobani to Twin Falls and they have always played an important role in our community, and this is their way of giving back,” said Ruth Pierce, the mayor of Twin Falls.

They will package 4,000 lunches at their Twin Falls location, 4,0000 at their plant in central New York and about 1,000 in their corporate office in New York City, totaling 10,000 lunches.

“So they get donated to elementary schools in Twin Falls, Jerome, Mustard Seed, Martha and Mary, Boys and Girls Club, some of the smaller food pantries, homeless shelter, crisis center, all of the organizations in Twin and Jerome County that are helping serve our community members who are experiencing food insecurity, or nutrition insecurity,” said Herrgesell.

