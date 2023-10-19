CSI volleyball fall to Salt Lake Community College in top-10 matchup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 9 College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles (21-7, 6-2) welcomed No. 3 Salt Lake Community College (20-5, 8-0) in a top-10 matchup Wednesday night.

The winner of the contest would take firm control of the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

It was a back-and-forth contest as the two squads split the first two sets, but then Salt Lake would pull away.

The Bruins proved to be too dominant in the end, winning the next two sets, and winning 3-1.

The Golden Eagles are back in action next Friday and Saturday at home.

They will host Colorado Northwestern Community College Friday night at 6:00, then take on Utah State University Eastern at 1:00 on Saturday.

