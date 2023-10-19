CSI women’s basketball hosted the College of Idaho in preseason scrimmage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI welcomed the College of Idaho on Tuesday for a preseason scrimmage.

Although the Golden Eagles have already had some scrimmages, Monday was the first time the community could gather to see them in a competitive five-on-five atmosphere.

The teams played five 10-minute quarters where both rosters got to see all the players in action ahead of the regular season.

Unofficially, CSI would get a 103-76 win through the five quarters.

The Golden Eagles will welcome Northwest College on Thursday, November 2nd for their first game of the season, as they host the Idaho Central Credit Union Invite.

