Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

CSI women’s basketball hosted the College of Idaho in preseason scrimmage

The Golden Eagles will welcome Northwest College on November 2nd for their first game of the season.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI welcomed the College of Idaho on Tuesday for a preseason scrimmage.

Although the Golden Eagles have already had some scrimmages, Monday was the first time the community could gather to see them in a competitive five-on-five atmosphere.

The teams played five 10-minute quarters where both rosters got to see all the players in action ahead of the regular season.

Unofficially, CSI would get a 103-76 win through the five quarters.

The Golden Eagles will welcome Northwest College on Thursday, November 2nd for their first game of the season, as they host the Idaho Central Credit Union Invite.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections

Latest News

Anyone interested in becoming a high school basketball referee this season for District 4,...
State basketball rules clinic to be held Monday
When breakaway roping began to be part of mainstream rodeo five seasons ago, all local...
Gooding Pro Rodeo to receive Breakaway Trailblazer award
The No. 9 Golden Eagles await their biggest game of the season on Wednesday as they host No.3...
CSI volleyball ready for huge clash with Salt Lake Community College
Hornets win title for third straight time
Declo wins 2A Canyon District Championship; Tuesday’s Idaho prep volleyball tournament scores
The junior quarterback combined for five touchdowns Friday in the 66-6 win over Shoshone
Dietrich’s Connor Perkins named Player of the Week