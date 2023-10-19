Advertise with Us
Dog finds, eats meth while on walk with owner

A woman in Washington state said her dog got sick after he found and ate meth during a walk over the weekend. (Source: KING, JEN HUNT, CNN)
By Corenlius Hocker, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
SEATTLE (KING) – A woman in Washington state said her dog got sick after he found and ate meth during a walk over the weekend.

“He was a little ahead of me on the leash,” dog owner Jen Hunt said. “He’s a lab, so he goes on a lot of trail walks.”

Hunt explained that day Jagger found something in the bushes he couldn’t resist.

She said she didn’t think much of it, but noticed he was eating something out of a to-go container and thought he had eaten someone’s leftover food.

By the time they got home, however, Hunt realized something was wrong.

“He didn’t want to come out of the car, which is rare,” she said. “Then, on the front porch he just kind of stood there. He was moving his head back and forth uncontrollably.”

Hunt took Jagger to the vet, where tests were run that came back positive for methamphetamine.

“It took us a while to process what that actually meant,” Hunt said.

Hunt said Dr. Kelly Burke told her it was more than likely human waste in the container that Jagger ate.

“Our vet did tell us they learned recently from a conference that the number one way dogs are getting these meth instances is they’re finding human feces that have it in them,” Hunt said.

The veterinarian said it’s rare for pets to accidentally ingest drugs, but it seems to be happening more often.

“Be careful with anything that your dog, anything that looks suspicious on the ground that they could pick up,” Burke said.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

