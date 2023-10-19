Empowering Parents Panel sends recommendations to State Board of Education

LEWISTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Board of Education held its most recent meeting this week and among the topics was the Empowering Parents Panel recommendations.

The seven-member volunteer panel was picked to oversee the Empowering Parent’s Program when it expanded. It was originally a program to help parents whose kids struggled with learning during the pandemic. It was so popular it was funded during legislative session to be ongoing.

The grant-based program ran into some growing pains as purchases were questioned and flagged along with problems with its merchant-based platform.

During the meeting the board approved additional services like backpacks and education camp fees, but others will need to be worked out.

One example given was expenses like tutoring. According to the state’s superintendent, students in public school don’t have the same options for tutoring as those in private school.

“We believe that tutoring is absolutely a great use of that money. here’s something that needs to have a legislative fix. You’ll see amongst all your recommendations that there are some things that will require additional work, said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

The board also approved streamlining vendor approval, adjusting dates to applications, and supported statutory changes like making sure that students live in Idaho.

More information about Empowering Parents can be found here.

