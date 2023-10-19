Advertise with Us
Meet the Candidate: Dakota Cardinet

Dakota Cardinet is running for the Twin Falls City Council seat 3.
Meet the Candidates: Dakota Cardinet
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:55 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Dakota Cardinet is running for the Twin Falls City Council seat 3.

Dakota Cardinet has lived in Twin Falls for over 20 years with his wife and two kids. He threw his hat into the election ring because of the lack of affordable housing in the city.

To watch the full interview click the play button up above.

