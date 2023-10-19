Advertise with Us
New species of ancient shark discovered in Kentucky cave

Strigilodus tollesonae, or Tolleson’s Scraper Tooth, was named for cave guide Kelli Tolleson. (SOURCE: WBKO)
By Derek Parham and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - The remains of an ancient species of shark was discovered in a Kentucky cave and unveiled on National Fossil Day, which takes place on the second Wednesday in October every year.

Cave guides and paleontologists at Mammoth Cave National Park found the remains of Strigilodus tollesonae, or Tolleson’s Scraper Tooth.

The remains were originally discovered in the late 1990s by Rick Toomey and his research team. Toomey is a paleontologist who specializes in younger fossils of mammals dated roughly 10,000 years ago.

“Because I didn’t work on those, I didn’t recognize how significant and important that was,” Toomey told WBKO.

According to fossil records, the new species lived about 300 to 350 million years ago, which is around the same time the earth’s first primitive trees were starting to form. At that time, the land that is now Kentucky was a tropical and shallow sea.

“Say, like the Bahamas but sitting right by the equator. So, warm,” Toomey said. “This would’ve been the place to come and go scuba diving or snorkeling if we were around 340 million years ago.”

The teeth stayed in the cave’s walls and ceilings until they were discovered in the 1990s.

A study was finally conducted in 2019 after a cave guide named Kelli Tolleson submitted photos of the teeth to J.P. Hodnett, who is a renowned shark research specialist. Hodnett identified the shark as a new species and named it after Tolleson.

“The whole paleo team kept it a secret from me while the draft of this report was being written,” Tolleson said. “They emailed it to me with the full draft to look over and I definitely shed a tear. I have to admit, I cried a little bit when they told me that, so it’s just such an honor and a great surprise.”

The discovery adds to the growing collection of shark species found in the cave system.

There are now about 70 confirmed shark or shark relatives that have been found throughout Mammoth Cave. Five are still under review as species new to science.

“These discoveries in the cave here, the shark discoveries we’ve been making, it’s all part of a PRI, or paleontological resources inventory project,” Tolleson said. “This will all culminate in a big report to be released a couple of months from now once we finalize all that.”

Tolleson is a key part of the field team for the PRI study, and with Hodnett’s continued assistance, she is hopeful that they continue to uncover more ancient species lying in wait in the cave walls.

“Once he started coming here, and we started systematically surveying through different passageways, identifying so many more teeth than we ever thought was present, and having that expert on board has really been helpful for us to learn just the incredible diversity of sharks we’ve got in these rocks,” Tolleson said. “It’s really exciting stuff.”

Tolleson’s Scraper Tooth and many more fossils found throughout the park will be on display at the Mammoth Cave visitor center as part of a National Fossil Day celebration later this month.

