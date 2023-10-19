North Canyon Medical Center receives large donation from Tough Enough to Wear Pink and Western Waste

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center received two large donations Wednesday morning, for their mammogram and breast cancer programs.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink raised almost $53,000 from their annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink luncheon, which is held on the Friday of the Gooding Pro Rodeo.

The luncheon was in collaboration with the fair and the rodeo and all of the money raised was donated.

Western Waste Services, through their Pink Trash Barrel initiative, donated $650 to North Canyon.

Both organizations say it shows how much the community cares about each other and helping improve breast cancer prevention and detection.

“It affects the Gooding community but also everybody that chooses to have their mammography’s at North Canyon, it has turned into a very special organization,” said Whitney Johnson, with Tough Enough to Wear Pink.

“We hope that by painting the town pink, we hope that when you see a pink cart that you remind yourself that you need to go in and get checked,” said Saniesa Bartlome, with Western Waste Services.

It’s donations like these that make it possible for North Canyon to offer mammograms’ to those who can’t afford them, and also purchase state of the art equipment for the mammograms.

