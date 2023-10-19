Officials advise residents solicitors must have a permit to go door-to-door

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More potential scams have been reported as the Filer Police Department recently posted on their Facebook page about several gentlemen soliciting without a permit.

Filer Police Chief Jeff Troumbley told KMVT that anyone going door-to-door must have a permit which can be found on the city’s website.

If someone does come to your door they must show you their permit, if they do not have one you can contact the police department.

Some of the most common scams center around Idaho Power. Idaho Power says they will never ask for money over text or phone.

“A famous one that we have had, unfortunately, is we do not partner with any solar installers,” said Angela Miller with Idaho Power. “So, if they’re claiming anything about Idaho Power, a partnership, or that we sent them, they’re wrong.”

Miller said most of the panic with Idaho Power payment scams come in the winter because customers are afraid that if they don’t pay immediately, their heat will be cut off.

