Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Potato harvest

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hansen Farms outside of Rupert has been in the Hansen family for three generations, and this week the family and about 100 staff members are finishing up harvesting the three thousand acres of potatoes planted out in their fields.

“I really like working with family,” said Hansen Farms CFO and Operations Manager, Brian Hansen.

“There’s also a lot of great things about raising my kids here and having them come and help. They like to pick at the cellar. It’s just a different lifestyle, but it allows for flexibility and a lot of good learning opportunities.”

Hansen Farms began its potato harvesting process approximately one month ago, and have been working nearly around the clock since to get the potatoes out of the ground on time, cleaned, and off to where they need to be.

Which for Hansen Farms could be anywhere across the United States in many different capacities.

“We sell quite a few potatoes into the frozen processing market so McCain and Lamb Weston, Simplot are all local processors here in Southern Idaho,” Hansen said.

“We also sell into the fresh industry, so Mark Produce is one of our bigger customers and those potatoes end up in supermarkets and restaurants all over the U.S.”

Farming has been a part of Brian’s life since he was born, but even all these years later it is still evident just how much he loves what he does and his passion for his craft.

“It’s something that I love to do, it’s a huge part of who I am... I think there’s things that define us as individuals and farming for me is one of those things,” Hansen said.

Hansen Farms actually wrapped up its potato harvest on Wednesday, but as the Magic Valley knows, work on the farm is never complete, as dairy farming does not stop through the winter which will keep them busy until the spring planting season.

