St. Luke’s addressing repetitive text messaging issue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is addressing reports about team members and the public being overwhelmed by text messages from the health system on Wednesday.

Many of you might have received a text from a number 71434.

This is due to St. Luke’s transitioning to a new vendor, according to local spokeswoman, Kelly Franson.

The number is legitimate, but the repeated alerts were unexpected.

Viewers told KMVT they received as many as 18 by noon.

Franson told us in a statement that St. Luke’s is aware of the issue and actively working to address the problem.

