Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

State basketball rules clinic to be held Monday

Anyone interested in becoming a high school basketball referee this season for District 4, needs to be in attendance.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Anyone interested in becoming a high school basketball referee this season for District 4, there will be a required meeting this upcoming Monday, October 23rd, for those interested.

This is the state basketball rules clinic where everything will be discussed, including rules, proper requirements and tasks needed to become an official.

This is a fantastic opportunity to get on the court and be a part of the action for some of the best basketball teams in the state of Idaho.

The meeting will be held Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High School’s main gym.

For more information or interest, please contact District 4 Basketball Commissioner Randy Winn at 208-650-5238.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections

Latest News

When breakaway roping began to be part of mainstream rodeo five seasons ago, all local...
Gooding Pro Rodeo to receive Breakaway Trailblazer award
The No. 9 Golden Eagles await their biggest game of the season on Wednesday as they host No.3...
CSI volleyball ready for huge clash with Salt Lake Community College
Hornets win title for third straight time
Declo wins 2A Canyon District Championship; Tuesday’s Idaho prep volleyball tournament scores
The junior quarterback combined for five touchdowns Friday in the 66-6 win over Shoshone
Dietrich’s Connor Perkins named Player of the Week