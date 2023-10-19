State basketball rules clinic to be held Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Anyone interested in becoming a high school basketball referee this season for District 4, there will be a required meeting this upcoming Monday, October 23rd, for those interested.

This is the state basketball rules clinic where everything will be discussed, including rules, proper requirements and tasks needed to become an official.

This is a fantastic opportunity to get on the court and be a part of the action for some of the best basketball teams in the state of Idaho.

The meeting will be held Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High School’s main gym.

For more information or interest, please contact District 4 Basketball Commissioner Randy Winn at 208-650-5238.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.