Twin Falls Airport holds snow removal equipment training ahead of colder weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ahead of the winter weather, the Twin Falls Airport held a snow equipment training exercise bright and early Wednesday morning.

The snow equipment training gives operators an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming winter weather.

At the training, they participated in a driving course, and simulated different weather scenarios, such as ice, snow, rain or freezing temperatures.

The operators have to work together and figure out the best path to removing the snow safely and efficiently.

“This is all about safety, aviation safety, we respond 24/7, 365 weekends nights, holidays and we come out here to mitigate any contaminate that might happen during the winter months, and the whole purpose is an FFA regulation that asks us to get the pavement no worse than wet and this equipment is what helps us do that,” said Matt Barnes, the airport supervisor.

The entire crew responds at any time, to ensure that the planes are able to take off safely and on time.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.