Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls Airport holds snow removal equipment training ahead of colder weather

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ahead of the winter weather, the Twin Falls Airport held a snow equipment training exercise bright and early Wednesday morning.

The snow equipment training gives operators an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming winter weather.

At the training, they participated in a driving course, and simulated different weather scenarios, such as ice, snow, rain or freezing temperatures.

The operators have to work together and figure out the best path to removing the snow safely and efficiently.

“This is all about safety, aviation safety, we respond 24/7, 365 weekends nights, holidays and we come out here to mitigate any contaminate that might happen during the winter months, and the whole purpose is an FFA regulation that asks us to get the pavement no worse than wet and this equipment is what helps us do that,” said Matt Barnes, the airport supervisor.

The entire crew responds at any time, to ensure that the planes are able to take off safely and on time.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

North Canyon receives two large donations
North Canyon Medical Center receives large donation from Tough Enough to Wear Pink and Western Waste
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
ISDA continues to work on the Snake River after the treatment phase ends
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 10-19
Meet the Candidate: Dakota Cardinet
Meet the Candidate: Dakota Cardinet